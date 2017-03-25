Federated Investors Inc. PA Reduces Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 268,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 46,055 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,903.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 100.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 86,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 20,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) opened at 21.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.54. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $324 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.65.

In other news, insider James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 189,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,034.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven F. Siegel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $145,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

