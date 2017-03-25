Federated Investors Inc. PA Raises Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL)

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.09% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 78.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 135,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 71.0% in the third quarter. Airain ltd now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $680,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) opened at 17.04 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $402.23 million, a P/E ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.27 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/federated-investors-inc-pa-raises-stake-in-alpha-and-omega-semiconductor-ltd-aosl.html.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of power semiconductors. The Company’s portfolio of power semiconductors includes approximately 1,600 products, as of June 30, 2016. The Company’s product portfolio consists of two categories: power discretes and power integrated circuits (ICs).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.