Federated Investors Inc. PA Raises Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI)

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.05% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LBAI. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 235.4% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 265,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $702,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) opened at 18.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $889.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.49%. Analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post $1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. FIG Partners started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Bohuny sold 25,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $506,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,677.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph Hurley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $129,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,328 shares of company stock worth $1,088,927 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank (Lakeland). Lakeland operates under a state bank charter and provides full banking services. Lakeland generates commercial, mortgage and consumer loans and receives deposits from customers located in Northern and Central New Jersey. Lakeland also provides non-deposit products, such as securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities.

