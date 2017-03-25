Federated Investors Inc. PA Purchases New Position in Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE)

Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ERIE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company during the fourth quarter worth $5,629,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company by 12.7% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company by 597.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) opened at 121.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.46. Erie Indemnity Company has a 12 month low of $90.21 and a 12 month high of $125.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day moving average of $109.49.

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm earned $379.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.71 million. Erie Indemnity Company had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 12.38%. Analysts predict that Erie Indemnity Company will post $4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Erie Indemnity Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Robert C. Wilburn sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $324,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company is a management company. The Company serves as the attorney-in-fact for the subscribers (policyholders) at the Erie Insurance Exchange (Exchange). The Exchange is a reciprocal insurer that writes property and casualty insurance. The Company’s primary function is to perform certain services for the Exchange relating to the sales, underwriting and issuance of policies on behalf of the Exchange.

