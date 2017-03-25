Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $488,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 51,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) opened at 81.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $84.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business earned $984 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.58 million. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post $3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.28.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 50,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $4,164,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,612,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.12 per share, with a total value of $2,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,244.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,510 shares of company stock valued at $9,793,456. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (Analog Devices) designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software and subsystems. Its products include Analog Products, Converters, Amplifiers/Radio Frequency, Other Analog, Power Management and Reference, and Digital Signal Processing Products.

