Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $436,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA)

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 357,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,888,000 after buying an additional 171,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 258.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDA) opened at 84.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.51. Liberty Broadband Corp has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $87.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

In other news, insider Richard N. Baer sold 40,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $2,913,690.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Liberty Broadband Corp

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) and its subsidiary Skyhook Holding, Inc (Skyhook). The Company’s segments include Skyhook, Charter, and Corporate and other. Skyhook provides a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based location platform focused on providing positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.

