Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,026,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,054,385,000 after buying an additional 8,303,490 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,437,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,316,000 after buying an additional 649,145 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,834,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,734,000 after buying an additional 2,530,920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,535,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,123,000 after buying an additional 476,028 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.3% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co. now owns 12,318,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,029,000 after buying an additional 3,211,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) opened at 81.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $95.55. The company has a market cap of $336.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $61.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post $4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Vetr upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays PLC cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.44.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

