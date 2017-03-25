ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on April 18th

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) opened at 57.00 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm earned $146.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post $2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens set a $62.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 3,600 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $197,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc (ESCO) is a producer of engineered products and systems sold to customers for utility, industrial, aerospace and commercial applications. The Company operates through four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG) and Technical Packaging.

