Engold Mines Ltd (EGM) Insider Sells C$34,000.00 in Stock

Engold Mines Ltd (TSE:EGM) insider David Howe Brett sold 100,000 shares of Engold Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00.

David Howe Brett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, David Howe Brett sold 150,000 shares of Engold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00.

On Friday, March 10th, David Howe Brett sold 200,000 shares of Engold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$64,000.00.

