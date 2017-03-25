Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH) Insider Stephen Sadler Sells 15,000 Shares

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) insider Stephen Sadler sold 15,000 shares of Enghouse Systems Limited stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total value of C$948,750.00.

Stephen Sadler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Stephen Sadler sold 26,500 shares of Enghouse Systems Limited stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.38, for a total value of C$1,653,070.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Stephen Sadler sold 3,500 shares of Enghouse Systems Limited stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.15, for a total value of C$217,525.00.

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) traded down 1.30% on Friday, hitting $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,553 shares. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 33.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enghouse Systems Limited from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enghouse Systems Limited in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Enghouse Systems Limited Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions for a range of vertical markets. The Company operates through two segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group specializes in customer interaction software and services that are designed to manage customer communications across the enterprise.

