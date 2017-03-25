Energy Capital Partners Ii, Ll Sells 11,031,182 Shares of Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) Stock

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) major shareholder Energy Capital Partners Ii, Ll sold 11,031,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,436,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) opened at 13.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. Asante Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm’s market capitalization is $489.97 million.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

