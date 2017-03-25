Emancipation Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Emancipation Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 588.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,132,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,309,000 after buying an additional 968,081 shares during the period. Finally, RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,529,000 after buying an additional 144,405 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) opened at 107.99 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $204.44 billion. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.43 and a 12-month high of $119.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average of $109.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Chevron had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm earned $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post $4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -1,600.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.30.

In other Chevron news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total value of $5,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

