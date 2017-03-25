Edward S. Lampert Purchases 525,936 Shares of Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) Stock

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) CEO Edward S. Lampert purchased 525,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,170,672.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) traded up 3.79% on Friday, hitting $8.50. 790,411 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $910.34 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. Sears Holdings Corp has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $19.12.

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $1.57. The firm earned $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sears Holdings Corp will post ($12.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/edward-s-lampert-purchases-525936-shares-of-sears-holdings-corp-shld-stock.html.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sears Holdings Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sears Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sears Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Boyle Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Sears Holdings Corp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Boyle Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sears Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sears Holdings Corp in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

Sears Holdings Corp Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation is an integrated retailer. The Company is the parent company of Kmart Holding Corporation (Kmart) and Sears, Roebuck and Co (Sears). It operates through two segments: Kmart and Sears Domestic. It operates approximately 940 Kmart stores across over 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Sears Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.