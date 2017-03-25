Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) opened at 79.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.54. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $87.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.13 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 345.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post $3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/eagle-pharmaceuticals-inc-egrx-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

In related news, insider David Pernock purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.84 per share, with a total value of $35,028.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,028. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven L. Krill sold 14,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $1,145,113.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,023 shares in the company, valued at $407,214.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,511 shares of company stock worth $516,791 and sold 180,439 shares worth $14,995,882. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $48,318,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $39,774,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,527,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 87.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 769,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,891,000 after buying an additional 358,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,245,000.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products in the critical care and oncology areas. The Company’s product portfolio includes EP-1101 (argatroban); Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium); docetaxel injection, non-alcohol formulation (Non-Alcohol Docetaxel Injection); diclofenac-misoprostol; EP-3101 (Bendamustine Hydrochloride Injection, ready-to-dilute (RTD) concentrate solution), and EP-3102 (rapidly infused bendamustine RTD) (EP-3102 Bendeka).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.