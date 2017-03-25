Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.86% of Eagle Materials worth $40,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 50.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,801,000 after buying an additional 254,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 51.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,201,000 after buying an additional 340,817 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 99.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 60,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,148,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,042,000 after buying an additional 319,513 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) opened at 96.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.36. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $110.64.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post $4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup Inc cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

In other news, insider Gerald J. Essl sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Powers sold 22,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $2,342,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,880.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,454 shares of company stock worth $4,953,054 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc is a supplier of construction products, building materials and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The Company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Company’s construction products are used in residential, industrial, commercial and infrastructure construction, and include cement, slag, concrete and aggregates.

