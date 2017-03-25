Domtar Corp (UFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) opened at 37.40 on Friday. Domtar Corp has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59.

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm earned $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Domtar Corp had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Domtar Corp’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post $2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domtar Corp news, insider John David Williams sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,278,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America Corp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Domtar Corp in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Domtar Corp Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company operates through two business segments: Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. Its Pulp and Paper segment is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

