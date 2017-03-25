Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 188,580 Shares of Matrix Service Co (MTRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.96% of Matrix Service worth $41,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Oxford Asset Management raised its position in Matrix Service by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 64,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Matrix Service by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after buying an additional 60,527 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Matrix Service by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Matrix Service by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 46,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) opened at 15.65 on Friday. Matrix Service Co has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Matrix Service Co will post $0.91 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 188,580 Shares of Matrix Service Co (MTRX)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-purchases-188580-shares-of-matrix-service-co-mtrx.html.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

In related news, insider Bradley J. Rinehart sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $571,527.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, mining and minerals markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical Infrastructure, Oil Gas & Chemical, Storage Solutions and Industrial.

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.