Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $42,097,000 Stake in TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.97% of TeleTech Holdings worth $42,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TeleTech Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) opened at 29.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.80.

TeleTech Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.06 million. TeleTech Holdings had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TeleTech Holdings, Inc. will post $1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from TeleTech Holdings’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. TeleTech Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. TheStreet lowered TeleTech Holdings from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TeleTech Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About TeleTech Holdings

TeleTech Holdings, Inc (TeleTech) is a customer engagement management service provider that delivers integrated consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

