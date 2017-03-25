Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $41,878,000 Stake in Banc of California Inc (BANC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.84% of Banc of California worth $41,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 17.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1,654.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) opened at 20.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. Banc of California Inc has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Banc of California had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

BANC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. FBR & Co raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. FIG Partners raised Banc of California from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other Banc of California news, EVP John C. Grosvenor sold 14,979 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $307,069.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey T. Seabold sold 15,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,557 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,979 shares of company stock worth $807,370. Insiders own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc provides banking services to California’s diverse businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. The Bank was formed through the merger of four of Southern California’s community banking franchises. The Bank offers a range of financial services to meet the banking and financial needs of the communities it serves, with operations conducted through over 100 banking offices across California and across the West.

