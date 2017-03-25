Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 9,669 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Verisk Analytics worth $41,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. BancorpSouth Inc raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.7% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Inc now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell State Bank & Trust raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) opened at 79.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $87.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business earned $506.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post $3.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-buys-9669-shares-of-verisk-analytics-inc-vrsk.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $92.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $86.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 7,400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $623,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,052,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Coyne sold 50,053 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $4,182,929.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,650.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,523,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, government and risk management. The Company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence and economic forecasting, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.