Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) Stake Reduced by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its stake in Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Delphi Automotive PLC were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLPH. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Delphi Automotive PLC by 6.6% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in Delphi Automotive PLC by 6.8% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 63,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in Delphi Automotive PLC during the third quarter worth about $713,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Delphi Automotive PLC by 172.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 564,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after buying an additional 357,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Investments LTD acquired a new position in Delphi Automotive PLC during the third quarter worth about $40,028,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) opened at 78.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.29. Delphi Automotive PLC has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $83.23.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Delphi Automotive PLC had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 61.96%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Delphi Automotive PLC’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delphi Automotive PLC will post $6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) Stake Reduced by Federated Investors Inc. PA” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/delphi-automotive-plc-dlph-stake-reduced-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLPH. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vetr downgraded shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.69 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In other Delphi Automotive PLC news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 12,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $865,716.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 161,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,867,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Allan J. Brazier sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $305,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,873 shares of company stock worth $2,234,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Automotive PLC Company Profile

Delphi Automotive PLC is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety.

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Automotive PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Automotive PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.