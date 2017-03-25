DA Davidson Comments on Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday. DA Davidson analyst J. Lykins expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.29. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $300 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AHT has been the topic of several other reports. FBR & Co upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.50) on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) opened at 5.85 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The company’s market capitalization is $565.85 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is presently -71.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $7,530,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $7,308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 385,300 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,881,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,352,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc (Ashford), together with its subsidiaries, is an externally advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through direct hotel investments segment. It is focused on investing in the hospitality industry with a focus on full-service upscale and upper-upscale hotels in the United States.

