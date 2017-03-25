Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $1,048,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 132.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,240,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. LBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,365,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,544,000 after buying an additional 211,295 shares during the period. Finally, RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,021,000 after buying an additional 398,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) opened at 87.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company earned $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Rafferty Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Vetr upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.53 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In other news, insider Gordon Smith sold 65,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $5,510,924.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,868,780.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel E. Pinto sold 40,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $3,402,436.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,750,632.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,699 shares of company stock valued at $17,009,515 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

