CubeSmart (CUBE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) opened at 26.50 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business earned $132.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.57 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate company. The Company focuses on the ownership, operation, management, acquisition and development of self-storage properties in the United States. Its self-storage properties are designed to offer storage space for its residential and commercial customers.

