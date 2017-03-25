Credit Suisse Group AG Reiterates Neutral Rating for GameStop Corp. (GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group AG in a report issued on Saturday. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark Co. reduced their price target on GameStop Corp. from $19.89 to $17.95 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GameStop Corp. in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America Corp lowered GameStop Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) traded down 13.61% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. 15,944,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.09. GameStop Corp. had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm earned $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post $3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is an increase from GameStop Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. GameStop Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In other GameStop Corp. news, Director Stephanie M. Shern sold 4,000 shares of GameStop Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $90,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Premier Asset Managment LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Premier Asset Managment LLC now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. First Western Capital Management Co acquired a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. by 16.9% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter.

About GameStop Corp.

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. The Company operates its business in four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

