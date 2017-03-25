Credit Agricole S A Purchases Shares of 9,417 3D Systems Co. (DDD)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,417 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in 3D Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,028,844 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $108,218,000 after buying an additional 323,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 3D Systems by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,638,585 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,413,000 after buying an additional 238,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 664,027 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 387,953 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 309,304 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) opened at 14.17 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.60 billion. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. 3D Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 98.40%. The firm earned $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Vetr raised 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.47 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on 3D Systems from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3D Systems Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides three-dimensional (3D) products and services, including 3D printers, print materials, parts services and digital design and manufacturing tools. Its ecosystem supports applications from the product design shop to the factory floor to the operating room.

