Credit Agricole S A Has $170,000 Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ)

Credit Agricole S A continued to hold its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRQ. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 647.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth $209,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth $283,000.

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) opened at 51.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.73. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/credit-agricole-s-a-has-170000-position-in-dril-quip-inc-drq.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Barclays PLC upgraded Dril-Quip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on Dril-Quip and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc (Dril-Quip) designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. The Company’s principal products consist of subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipe, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors and diverters.

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.