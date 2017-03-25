Credit Agricole S A Has $138,000 Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Credit Agricole S A held its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in ABIOMED by 0.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ABIOMED by 0.4% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in ABIOMED by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in ABIOMED by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ABIOMED by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) opened at 124.89 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $132.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.83 and a beta of 0.51.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ABIOMED in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABIOMED from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.83.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,307 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

