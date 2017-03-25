Credit Agricole S A Acquires Shares of 740 Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Boston Beer Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Boston Beer Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Boston Beer Company by 5.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) opened at 149.10 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $195.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.44 and a 200-day moving average of $161.79.

Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.53. Boston Beer Company had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business earned $219.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post $5.43 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Credit Agricole S A Acquires Shares of 740 Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/credit-agricole-s-a-acquires-shares-of-740-boston-beer-company-inc-sam.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen and Company reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer Company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer Company from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Boston Beer Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

In other Boston Beer Company news, Chairman C James Koch sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 102,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $78,054.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,469 shares of company stock valued at $35,219,764. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in selected international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Boston Beer Company segment, and A&S Brewing Collaborative segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.