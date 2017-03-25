Cormark Weighs in on Storage Vault Canada Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (SVI)

Storage Vault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) – Cormark issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Storage Vault Canada in a report issued on Thursday. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.10 per share for the year.

Storage Vault Canada Company Profile

Storage Vault Canada Inc is a Canada-based self-storage and portable storage company. Its primary business is owning, operating and renting self-storage and portable storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The Company operates through the segments: Self Storage and Portable Storage.

