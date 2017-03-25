Corecivic Inc (CXW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) opened at 31.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28. Corecivic has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.96 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corecivic will post $1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corecivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 13,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $422,517.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,921 shares of company stock worth $4,803,779. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CXW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corecivic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Corecivic in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Corecivic in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Corecivic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/corecivic-inc-cxw-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-30th.html.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic, Inc, formerly Corrections Corporation of America, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis.

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.