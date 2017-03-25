Container Store Group Inc (TCS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

TCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Container Store Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $5.00 price target on Container Store Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) opened at 3.95 on Friday. Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $191.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Container Store Group will post $0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Container Store Group news, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Container Store Group by 218.2% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,676,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 1,149,842 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in shares of Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,374,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Container Store Group during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

