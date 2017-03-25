Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Conagra Brands worth $41,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,218,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,378,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,484,000 after buying an additional 1,150,774 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,971,000 after buying an additional 1,057,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,661,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,930,000 after buying an additional 952,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.0% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,107,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,300,000 after buying an additional 790,202 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) opened at 40.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.30. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $48.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business earned $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post $1.70 EPS for the current year.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $128,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

