Comerica Bank Raises Position in Inogen Inc (INGN)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Inogen worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Inogen by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inogen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) opened at 76.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average is $64.20. Inogen Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $79.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Inogen to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Inogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

In other Inogen news, EVP Matt Scribner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $184,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,917.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 31,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,452.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,745.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,358 shares of company stock worth $3,394,316. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The Company’s Inogen One systems concentrate the air around the patient to offer a single source of supplemental oxygen anytime, anywhere with a portable device weighing approximately 4.8 or seven pounds.

