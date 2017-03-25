Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) COO Bryan Timm Sells 123,436 Shares of Stock

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) COO Bryan Timm sold 123,436 shares of Columbia Sportswear Company stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $7,128,429.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,817.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bryan Timm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Bryan Timm sold 8,854 shares of Columbia Sportswear Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $511,141.42.

On Thursday, March 16th, Bryan Timm sold 4,012 shares of Columbia Sportswear Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $231,612.76.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) traded up 0.43% on Friday, reaching $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 245,255 shares. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Columbia Sportswear Company had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

About Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company is an apparel and footwear company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes outdoor lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, prAna and other brands. Its geographic segments are the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Canada.

