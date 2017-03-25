Coho Partners Ltd. Holds Stake in General Electric Company (GE)

Coho Partners Ltd. maintained its position in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,287 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Electric Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Turner Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric Company during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 46.0% in the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 38.4% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 12.6% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) opened at 29.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.20. General Electric Company has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $33.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 billion. General Electric Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric Company will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. General Electric Company’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr cut General Electric Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.62 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of General Electric Company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric Company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of General Electric Company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $29.00 price target on General Electric Company and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.37.

In other General Electric Company news, Vice Chairman David Leon Joyce sold 159,662 shares of General Electric Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $4,719,608.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 738,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,842,090.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Bornstein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,269.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

