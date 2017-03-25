Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF) Bonds Rise 1.3% During Trading

An issue of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF) bonds rose 1.3% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday. The debt issue has a 5.75% coupon and will mature on March 1, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $96.00 and were trading at $98.25 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its stock price.

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. Axiom Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Vetr upgraded Cliffs Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.01 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cliffs Natural Resources from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cliffs Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF) opened at 8.14 on Friday. Cliffs Natural Resources Inc has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15.

Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $754 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Cliffs Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cliffs Natural Resources Inc will post $1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $133,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF) Bonds Rise 1.3% During Trading” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/cliffs-natural-resources-inc-clf-bonds-rise-1-3-during-trading.html.

Cliffs Natural Resources Company Profile

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc is a mining and natural resources company. The Company is a supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. The Company’s segments include U.S. Iron Ore and Asia Pacific Iron Ore. The Company is a producer of iron ore pellets, primarily selling production from U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Cliffs Natural Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.