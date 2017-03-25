Centurylink Inc (CTL) Given “Sell” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated their sell rating on shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in a report released on Saturday. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

CTL has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centurylink from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Vetr downgraded shares of Centurylink from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $27.84 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centurylink from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.89.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) traded up 0.53% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,890,158 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.83. Centurylink has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Centurylink had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centurylink will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 186.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Centurylink by 2.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in Centurylink by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Centurylink by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Private Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Centurylink during the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. Its segments include business, which provides strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and consumer, which provides strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

