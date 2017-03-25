Capital One Financial Corp. Weighs in on Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Capital One Financial Corp. issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp. also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $200.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.39 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

OAS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Mizuho cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.55 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $15.00 price objective on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) opened at 12.37 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.94 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $17.08.

In other news, Director John E. Hagale bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $210,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,100 shares in the company, valued at $619,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 60.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,006,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after buying an additional 1,126,850 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 55.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 112,523 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 33.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, which is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties; Well Services, which performs completion services for the Company’s oil and natural gas wells operated by Oasis Petroleum North America LLC (OPNA), and Midstream Services, which performs salt water gathering and disposal and other midstream services for the Company’s oil and natural gas wells operated by OPNA.

