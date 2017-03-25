Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Loop Capital

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Loop Capital in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from $239.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.72.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) traded down 0.05% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.53. 736,196 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day moving average is $148.26. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $119.50 and a 1-year high of $157.34.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post $8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.3803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited news, CEO E Hunter Harrison sold 178,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $26,937,229.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total value of $89,065.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,835,829. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), together with its subsidiaries, operates a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates in rail transportation segment. The Company’s business mix includes bulk commodities, merchandise freight and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,500 miles, serving the principal business centers of Canada from Montreal, Quebec, to Vancouver, British Columbia, and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions.

