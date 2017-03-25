Canadian National Railway’s (CNI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America Corp raised Canadian National Railway from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) traded down 0.18% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,528 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.61. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $55.73 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.32. The firm earned $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post $3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/canadian-national-railways-cni-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-loop-capital.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 31.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.