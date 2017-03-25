Canadian National Railway (CNI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) opened at 72.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.61. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.32. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.3097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 31.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,683,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,681,000 after buying an additional 370,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,748,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,533,000 after buying an additional 58,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,534,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,474,000 after buying an additional 1,393,558 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,512,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,722,000 after buying an additional 115,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,075,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,614,000 after buying an additional 184,013 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

