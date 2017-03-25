Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Receives $16.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $145,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Morris E. Tolly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $742,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,243,416 shares of company stock valued at $148,760,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Robotti Robert raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.0% in the third quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,168,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 39.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,172,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after buying an additional 610,871 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 184,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 22.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) opened at 14.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company earned $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a supplier and manufacturer of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors and consumers. The Company’s operating segments include Northeast, Southeast, South and West. It offers solution to its customers providing manufacturing, supply and installation of a range of structural and related building products.

