Brokers Set Expectations for Computer Sciences Co.’s FY2017 Earnings (CSC)

Computer Sciences Co. (NYSE:CSC) – Jefferies Group issued their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Computer Sciences in a report released on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst R. El-Assal anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Computer Sciences’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

CSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price target on shares of Computer Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Computer Sciences from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc boosted their price target on shares of Computer Sciences from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Pacific Crest began coverage on shares of Computer Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Computer Sciences (NYSE:CSC) opened at 67.84 on Friday. Computer Sciences has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $71.79. The company’s market cap is $9.57 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.04.

Computer Sciences (NYSE:CSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Computer Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Computer Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSC. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Sciences during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Computer Sciences by 31.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Sciences during the third quarter worth about $235,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John M. Lawrie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $240,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 386,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,272,458.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John M. Lawrie sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $44,953.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 381,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,480,842.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,692 in the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Computer Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.67%.

Computer Sciences Company Profile

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) is a global provider of information technology (IT) and professional services and solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides various technology solutions, including consulting, applications services and software.

