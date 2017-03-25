Brokers Offer Predictions for Cintas Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Oppenheimer Holdings issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cintas in a report released on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the brokerage will earn $5.60 per share for the year.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Cintas had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday. Barclays PLC increased their target price on Cintas from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Cintas from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Cintas from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) opened at 125.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.09 and a 200 day moving average of $114.80. Cintas has a 52-week low of $85.94 and a 52-week high of $128.85.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $1,463,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,309.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 5,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $688,568.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,251.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Cintas by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,339,000 after buying an additional 331,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Cintas by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,332,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,628,000 after buying an additional 34,047 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,347,000 after buying an additional 193,958 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cintas by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,072,000 after buying an additional 275,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,085,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,405,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

