Brokerages Set Sky Plc (SKY) PT at $1,110.56

Shares of Sky Plc (LON:SKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,093.53 ($13.51).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sky Plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sky Plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.44) price target on shares of Sky Plc in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sky Plc in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.28) price target on shares of Sky Plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

In related news, insider Tracy Jayne Clarke purchased 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 998 ($12.33) per share, for a total transaction of £628.74 ($776.51). Also, insider Andrew (Andy) Sukawaty purchased 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,005 ($12.41) per share, for a total transaction of £964.80 ($1,191.55).

Sky Plc (LON:SKY) opened at 980.50 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 16.76 billion. Sky Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 560.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,050.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 995.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 913.77.

About Sky Plc

Sky plc is an entertainment and communications company. The Company is engaged in operation of pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including provision of broadband and telephone operations. It operates through three segments: UK and Ireland, which includes activities and operations of the pay television, home communications and adjacent businesses in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Germany and Austria, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Germany and Austria, and Italy, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Italy.

