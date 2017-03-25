Brokerages Set Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) Price Target at $17.33

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Party City Holdco in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $19.00 price objective on Party City Holdco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Party City Holdco from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the third quarter valued at $28,694,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the third quarter valued at $21,601,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Party City Holdco by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 443,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Party City Holdco by 711.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after buying an additional 677,658 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Party City Holdco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 20,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) opened at 13.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.85. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company earned $749 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Party City Holdco’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post $1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc is a party goods retailer and supplier of decorated party goods. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world.

