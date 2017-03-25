Brokerages Set Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Target Price at $58.43

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $52.00 price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) opened at 54.03 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.63 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 57.96%.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Napierski sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solaris Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements, and a range of other products and services. The Company offers anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The Nu Skin brand offers a range of products, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care system and ageLOC Tru Face Essence Ultra anti-aging skin care serum.

