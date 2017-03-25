Brokerages Set MeetMe Inc (MEET) Target Price at $8.70

Shares of MeetMe Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $9.00 target price on shares of MeetMe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeetMe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MeetMe in a report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MeetMe in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MeetMe in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MeetMe (NASDAQ:MEET) opened at 5.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $313.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. MeetMe has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $8.11.

MeetMe (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. MeetMe had a net margin of 63.55% and a return on equity of 15.13%. MeetMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MeetMe will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Cook sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,345,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,032.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEET. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of MeetMe by 140.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MeetMe by 22.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in MeetMe by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in MeetMe during the third quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in MeetMe during the third quarter valued at $1,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

MeetMe Company Profile

MeetMe, Inc is a social media technology company that owns and operates the MeetMe mobile applications and meetme.com. The Company is a location-based social network for meeting new people both on the Web and on mobile platforms, including on iPhone, Android, iPad and other tablets that facilitate interactions among users.

