Brokerages Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) Target Price at $12.44

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup Inc downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) opened at 13.53 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The company’s market capitalization is $1.73 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 98,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 411,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing oncology therapies. The Company operates in research, development and commercialization of human enzymes and other drug candidates. The Company’s segment also includes research and development activities and product sales of Hylenex recombinant.

